Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,832. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

