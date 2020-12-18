Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.28. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVX)

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

