Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by 440.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.