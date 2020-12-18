Investors Buy High Volume of Amyris Call Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 2,209 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 201,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,430. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.