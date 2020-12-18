Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,410 shares of company stock worth $4,404,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

