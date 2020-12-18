iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.