iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.77.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,719,487 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,982,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after buying an additional 733,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

