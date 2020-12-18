IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 7,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 353.97%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $3.571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.54%.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

