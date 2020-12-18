iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGZ opened at $119.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

