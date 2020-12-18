iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IBTA opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $26.72.

