iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (IBTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of IBTB stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

