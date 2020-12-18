iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

IBTD opened at $25.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

