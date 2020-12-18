iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

