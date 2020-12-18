iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBTF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.