iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

