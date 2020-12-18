iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 23rd

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

