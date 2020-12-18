iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

IBTH stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

