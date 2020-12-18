iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

