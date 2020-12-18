iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

