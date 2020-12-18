iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.