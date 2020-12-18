iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

