Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James downgraded Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Get Isoray alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray during the second quarter worth $158,000.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.