iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.41

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,401,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.