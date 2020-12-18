J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

