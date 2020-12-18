J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.40 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

