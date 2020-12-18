Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036 shares of company stock worth $257,448 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

