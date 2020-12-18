James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE JHX opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.