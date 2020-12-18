James J. Filler Acquires 400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,667,253. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNBKA. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

