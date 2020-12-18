James P.G. Mclean Sells 400 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $18,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,934.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BANR stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

