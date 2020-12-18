James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 15,962 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 15,962 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $639,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,072.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65.

On Monday, December 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $112,468.11.

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54.

Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.