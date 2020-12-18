Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.65. Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 808,617 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.30. The stock has a market cap of £10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

