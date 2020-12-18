Janice M. Roberts Sells 2,670 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $375.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $388.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

