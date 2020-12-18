Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

