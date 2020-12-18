JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 975 at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 836.67 ($10.93).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 798 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.34.

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

