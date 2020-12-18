Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) a €8.75 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

KCO opened at €8.60 ($10.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market cap of $857.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.43. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of €7.84 ($9.22).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

