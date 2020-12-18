Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.