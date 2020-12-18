Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.