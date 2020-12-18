Jefferies Financial Group Trims Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Target Price to $52.00

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,608. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,491. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

