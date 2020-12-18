Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 46.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

