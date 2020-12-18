Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

