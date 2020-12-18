Jerome B. Eisenberg Sells 50,000 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerome B. Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

