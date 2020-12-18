Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.70 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) stock opened at GBX 516.11 ($6.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 485.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. Jersey Electricity plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 534.85 ($6.99). The stock has a market cap of £60.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93.

About Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

