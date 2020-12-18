JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.32. 16,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120,261. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

