JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $59.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.

JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

