JMP Securities Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $152.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $118.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 6,864 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $565,113.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,898 shares of company stock worth $4,064,032 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

