John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

