JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $160.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

