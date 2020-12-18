JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Underweight

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.22.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

