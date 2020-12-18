JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Underweight

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

