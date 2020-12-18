JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 243.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 127.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in The Boeing by 43.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

